South Shields earn draw at Scarborough as Paul Blackett scores again

The Mariners travelled to the Yorkshire coast fresh off a 3-0 victory away to Hereford in midweek. Jed Abbey made the squad for the injured John Lufudu. Scarborough made three changes from their defeat at Banbury on Saturday, as Kieran Weledji, Jassem Sukar and Lewis Maloney all started. Former Mariner Ryan Whitley was in between the sticks for the Seadogs.

Mackenzie Heaney and CJ Clarke started the game in the full-back positions, a new approach that Head Coach Elliott Dickman has been using to improve versatility of his squad given recent injuries. The hosts would be the team to have the ball in the back of the net as Weledji’s 18th minute header beat Myles Boney but the flag was raised for offside.

Paul Blackett would claim his 20th goal of the campaign after 32 minutes as Heaney would cross the ball after a series of last-gasp clearances from Scarborough, finding Blackett to head home and break the deadlock. Scarborough would make an instant impact from the restart, as Alex Brown found himself through on goal after a few seconds to slot home the equalizer.

After a series of long-range attempts from Shields, the visitors would begin a period of domination in possession and chances, but would not be able to find another goal. Aaron Martin would be the only substitution used by Elliott Dickman, replacing Dylan Stephenson in the 62nd minute.