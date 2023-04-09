The Mariners will clinch the championship and with it, promotion to National League North, if they win at Whitby Town in the second part of their Easter weekend double-header on Monday.

They produced an excellent display against in-form Nantwich to set up that opportunity, surging into a three-goal lead before two late penalties gave the scoreline a more even look.

Robert Briggs headed them into the lead before half-time and second half goals from Dylan Mottley-Henry and Lewis Alessandra sealed the points for the hosts.

South Shields manager Kevin Phillips

Shields were looking for a convincing response to their 2-1 defeat at Bamber Bridge a week earlier, and that is what they got to move eight points clear at the top.

Nantwich goalkeeper Tom Booth was forced into an early save from Briggs, who struck a further shot inches past the post inside the first six minutes.

Booth stretched out a foot to deny Alessandra as the home onslaught continued, but he was unable to prevent Briggs from opening the scoring just before the half-hour.

Martin Smith was the provider with a superb delivery from the right and Briggs did the rest, sending a superb header from 12 yards into the corner of the net.

South Shields moved to within two points of promotion with a win over Nantwich Town.

A timely interception from Gary Liddle kept Shields ahead towards the end of the first half before the hosts started the second half well.

Conor Newton – who had been introduced as an early substitute on his return to action – burst forward and saw a shot deflected to Briggs, whose strike from 20 yards was deflected over.

The resulting corner from Mackenzie Heaney caused havoc and after Booth was unable to deal with it, Mottley-Henry prodded home from on the floor to double his team’s advantage.

Alessandra scored what proved to be a pivotal third with 20 minutes left, firing home after a fierce Jordan Hunter cross was parried by Booth.

Nantwich took an almost immediate lifeline when they were awarded a penalty, with Byron Harrison sending Myles Boney the wrong way from the spot to reduce the arrears.

The Dabbers struck the bar on 81 minutes when a cross from the right hung in the air and Boney was unsighted by the sun, and they went close again when Tom Broadbent acrobatically cleared off the line and Boney saved from Sean Cooke.

There was the potential for further Shields nerves as Nantwich were given another chance from the spot in stoppage time and Harrison converted again, but it proved to be the last kick of the game.

It was a vital three points for the Mariners as they returned to winning ways and gave themselves the opportunity to make history at Whitby.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Adams (c) (Doherty 83), Liddle, Broadbent, Smith, Heaney, Shokunbi (Newton 23), Alessandra (Osei 74), Briggs, Mottley-Henry. Subs not used: Mongoy, Morse.

Goals: Briggs (28), Mottley-Henry (49), Alessandra (70).