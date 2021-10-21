South Shields extend loan deal for Accrington Stanley ace

Dan Martin will remain with South Shields for a further month after his loan from Accrington Stanley was extended. (C_McNair)

The 19-year-old has mainly been deployed at right wing-back for the Mariners since joining the club in mid-September, and has made eight appearances to date.

This has been Martin's first taste of senior football and manager Graham Fenton is pleased with the impact he has made at 1st Cloud Arena.

He said: "We're delighted to have secured Dan's services for another month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He is really settling into the squad and we feel he has been improving his knowledge of the position very well recently.

"We look forward to seeing his continued improvement over the next few games because he has shown moments of brilliance with the quality he possesses.

"He is now tasked with showing those moments of quality more often."

Meanwhile, Callum Stead has left the club after making four appearances since signing in September.

Fenton added: "After a month of assessing Callum during limited game-time but over quite a number of training sessions, we have decided to let him pursue his football elsewhere.

"Callum is a lovely lad with a fantastic work ethic, but just didn’t show enough quality to force himself in front of the good forwards we already have.

"We wish Callum all the best wherever he ends up playing his football."

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the most informative non-league coverage 365 days a year.