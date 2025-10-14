South Shields have been handed a home tie against League Two club Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup first round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Ian Watson has admitted the Mariners are hoping for a financial boost as their FA Cup first round tie against League Two club Shrewsbury Town is considered for live television broadcast.

Watson’s men secured their spot in Monday’s first round draw with an impressive 4-0 home win against Spalding United at the weekend and that ensured the Mariners have already boosted their coffers with over £18,000 in prize money with three wins in the qualifying rounds of the competition. No matter what happens in their first round tie with Shrewsbury, South Shields are guaranteed to claim at least another £15,000 in prize money and that figure could rise to £45,000 if they can secure what would be a surprise win against Michael Appleton’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Blackett celebrates after scoring in South Shields 4-0 FA Cup fourth qualifying round win against Spalding United (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, with visitors currently struggling at the bottom end of the Division Two after winning just two of their 12 league games and the Mariners in strong form at the top of the National League North, some have suggested the tie could be selected by either the BBC or TNT Sports for live coverage. Both broadcasters are believed to have two first round picks for live coverage across the weekend of Saturday, November 1 and a number of ties are currently being considered.

The likes of Walsall’s visit to National League club Eastleigh, Notts County’s trip to Woking or Brackley Town and Spennymoor Town’s home clash with League Two club Barrow have all caught the eye - but the Mariners meeting with Shrewsbury will also be under consideration and that could bring another financial boost with both clubs in those ties shown live on television receiving broadcast fees that have been around the £50,000 mark in recent seasons.

Speaking after the draw was made, Mariners boss Watson told The Gazette: “I think the boys deserved a big draw and you obviously wonder if you want the lowest ranked team in the competition to try and progress - but for me, I just wanted a big game for the boys, for the local community and to try and bring everyone together.

“Hopefully, we can fill the stadium out and create some special memories for everyone connected with the club. The big thing with the FA Cup and clubs at our level is that we want to play against the best teams possible but in terms of the finances, it’s huge for everyone. Obviously, we hope that we get a little TV appearance out of it because that will help with the finances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Understand

Michael Appleton | Getty Images

Watson has warned his players that they will face a Shrewsbury side with ‘some really talented players’ when the two sides meet at the 1st Cloud Arena in two week’s time and described the visitors as ‘a huge football club’. However, he also insisted he will be doing everything within his power to ensure any life is made difficult when the League Two club arrive on South Tyneside.

He said: “They’re a huge club with a really good manager and they’ve got some really talented players. They’re in League Two, we know they had a relegation last year but they are a huge football club. I don’t think we would have been their first choice for a tie to come up here and play a side that are in form and playing well - although they may look at it that we are two leagues lower than them. I think they’ll understand we are on a good run and we are playing good football so it won’t be an easy game for them. We will be working hard to make sure it’s not an easy game at all.”

Your next South Shields read: Watson hoping for MK Dons reunion as South Shields earn FA Cup first round spot