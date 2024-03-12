Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Mariners' last result was one to forget as they came out on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat to playoff bound Brackley Town. That loss could spell danger for Shields as they now face Chorley Town who find themselves 3rd in the table on 68 points with a game in hand over the teams around them in the table.

Tuesday's visitors have won four of their last five games putting them amongst the most in form teams in the division going into the final few games. Their last loss came back in February as they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Brackley Town.

Chorley have two players who have scored more than ten goals this year - Justin Johnson on 13 and Carlton Ubaezuonu on 11. In terms of the tea , they are the second highest scoring side in the division with 65 goals just behind second place Scunthorpe United on 68.

The last time these sides faced each other was back in October when previous manager Julio Arca’s side lost away 2-1. Paul Blackett scored Shields’ only goal that day.

Elliot Dickman's thoughts

Dickman is under no illusions when it comes to how difficult Tuesday night's match will be against one of the more proficient attacking sides in the division. "We know how dangerous they will be in front of goal on Tuesday and we need to make sure we are up to the task." Dickman said. "I believe we can turn this form around."

Regardless of recent form, no one can deny it has been a positive season in terms of stabilizing the club in the sixth tier. Dickman went on to say: “We are satisfied with what we have done so far but our ambition is to be more competitive.”

Blackett has been pointed out as the real difference make in the side and Dickman has previously praised the former Gateshead man. “Paul can make a huge difference on Tuesday night," Dickman admitted. "He can finish with half a chance and sometimes that’s all it takes.”.

