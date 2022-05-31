South Shields FC announce number of changes to its senior management team

Keith Finnigan has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer but will continue to provide support to the club, while Lee Picton has taken on a new position of sporting director at the club.

His previous chief executive responsibilities will now be picked up by Geoff Thompson, who remains as chairman.

In his new role, Picton will be responsible for the club’s academy structure, including ‘driving the significant growth which is expected in our Academy offering over the next 12 months.’

South Shields FC have announced some off-field changes.

It has also been confirmed that Picton will also join Kevin Phillips’ first-team coaching staff.

A club statement explained the changes: “South Shields FC today announces a number of changes to its senior management team, to take effect immediately.

“Keith Finnigan has stepped down as Chief Financial Officer but will continue to provide support to the club’s financial operations over the coming months.

“Finnigan also operates in other businesses overseen by the club’s Chairman, Geoff Thompson. Over recent months, his focus has changed to manage those other businesses more directly, and consequently it was felt the time was right for him to relinquish his day-to-day responsibilities at the club.

“We would like to thank Keith for his invaluable contribution to the club since joining initially as Managing Director in 2017, and we look forward to his continued advice and support.

“A further change sees Lee Picton take on a new position of sporting director.

“Picton had been operating as chief executive but will now step back from those responsibilities to focus exclusively on football operations.

“In his new role, Picton will be responsible for the club’s Academy structure, including driving the significant growth which is expected in our Academy offering over the next 12 months.

“He will also join Kevin Phillips’ first-team coaching staff, reporting directly to Kevin, who retains ownership of all first-team matters.

“We are sure Lee will be a huge success in this exciting new position.