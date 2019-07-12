South Shields FC confirm shirt sponsor for new season
South Shields Football Club have renewed their first-team main shirt sponsor deal for the new season.
Business Energy Claims are will continue to have their name on the team's shirts throughout the 2019-20 season after the partnership was extended into a second year.
Business Energy Claims, based in Boldon, has a team of energy and legal experts who help businesses to recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts by energy brokers.
South Shields' new home shirt for the 2019-20 season was worn for the first time by the players on Thursday during the friendly with Sunderland at Mariners Park.
Company director Callum Thompson said: "We are delighted to continue as South Shields FC's first-team shirt sponsor. Business Energy Claims is based locally in South Tyneside, and so we are proud to support the club with its continued success.
"Being shirt sponsor last season was fantastic for us and gave us a great level of exposure, and we look forward to that continuing into the 2019-2020 season."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
David Mitchell, South Shields FC's commercial director, said: "It's great to have Business Energy Claims signed up for another year's sponsorship with the club.
“It is a new company which sees the benefits of being associated with the football club.
"We have had a hugely positive partnership over the last year and hope that continues for the foreseeable future."
Fans can pre-order the new replica shirts - featuring the Business Energy Claims logo - from the club shop at www.southshieldsfc.co.uk.