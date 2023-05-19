South Shields FC reveal their retained list after winning promotion

The club has announced four players will be leaving the club at the end of their contracts, with six more remaining in contract negotiations.

Further announcements relating to Academy graduates who may be awarded first-team contracts will be made in the coming weeks.

A club statement read: "The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to all those departing the club for their invaluable efforts during their time at 1st Cloud Arena, and wish them well for the future.

"Forward Darius Osei is exiting the club after scoring 33 goals in 95 appearances after his arrival from Stalybridge Celtic in February 2020. Lewis Alessandra, who notched 10 times in 40 appearances in claret and blue last season, is also departing.

"They are to be joined in leaving the club by defender Jack Bodenham, who has spent two years in South Tyneside, and Ade Shokunbi, who produced some important performances after signing in January 2023 as Shields successfully chased the league title.

"The club remains in contract negotiations with Blair Adams, Robert Briggs, Josh Doherty, Joao Gomes, Jordan Hunter and Conor Newton, and hopes to have further updates to share with supporters soon.

"An option has been exercised to extend the contract of Will McGowan by a further year after his impressive loan spell with Blyth Spartans last season.

"The club can also confirm that striker Harry Gardiner has returned to Sunderland following the completion of his short loan spell."

Players under contract for 2023-24:

Myles Boney, Tom Broadbent, Mackenzie Heaney, Sam Hodgson, Will Jenkins, Gary Liddle, Alfie Marriott, Jordy Mongoy, Dillon Morse, Dylan Mottley-Henry, Martin Smith, Michael Woods

Players retained after club option exercised: Will McGowan

Players out of contract and in negotiations with the club: Blair Adams, Robert Briggs, Josh Doherty, Jordan Hunter, Joao Gomes, Conor Newton

Players released at the end of their contracts: Lewis Alessandra, Jack Bodenham, Darius Osei, Ade Shokunbi