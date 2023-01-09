South Shields FC secure new sponsor and tech support for the club

New partners, from left, Angela Mackay, of Unifi, Mariners manager Kevin Phillips, club chairman Geoff Thompson and Peter Joynson, of Synergi.

Premier North East tech company Synergi has thrown its support behind South Shields FC.

The digital transformation and managed services company, based in Gateshead but with a national support network, has become a sponsor while also providing tech support for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Synergi and branded division Unifi have taken advertising hoardings around the ground at 1st Cloud Arena.

Unifi is a leading Microsoft Dynamics provider, specialising in improving finance and ERP systems for local SMEs.

South Shields FC are currently flying high in the Northern Premier League and seeking promotion under manager and Sunderland FC striking legend Kevin Phillips.

Chairman Geoff Thompson said: “We’re delighted to get the support of a leading company like Synergi. Corporate supporters are important for the club, ensuring we can continue to make the investment in the ground, players, and staff. We really appreciate their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Joynson, CEO at Synergi, explained: “I’ve known Geoff and his various companies for many years. We both see the value in collaboration and having the right teamwork culture where all your people are working together to achieve the same goal.

“Partnerships and teamwork are central to all we do at Synergi and Unifi, both within our own company and in terms of the products and services we provide clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s all about giving companies and organisations the right tools to work in a united way, giving teams the ability to perform at their highest level.”

He explained how South Shields FC has invested heavily in a professional IT infrastructure, improving connectivity, a more secure network, and support services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter said: “South Shields FC is a club with big ambitions and wants the professional infrastructure to support its growth plans. It was also important to provide corporate guests with secure and speedy internet access.