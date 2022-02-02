South Shields FC seeks Mariners fans to join new Supporters Board

The club has announced plans to form a Supporters Board, working with fans to continue its upward progress.

The ambitious Mariners are currently pushing for promotion out of the Northern Premier League and into the National League North, having recently appointed former England striker and Sunderland AFC hero Kevin Phillips as manager.

The club hopes that the creation of a Supporter’s Board will help officials to work with a select group of supporters throughout the year to look at different areas of the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields football fans

In a statement on its official website, the Mariners said: “A football club is nothing without its supporters and we are the first to recognise how fortunate we are to have such loyal, committed and supportive people making up our fanbase

"With that in mind, we want to create a platform which brings our diverse fanbase closer to club staff and an environment which is open, honest and inclusive, always with the intention to make the club a better place for everyone to be and to achieve as much success as possible on and off the pitch.”

To ensure the Supporters Board is fully representative, the club would like at least one person from each of the following categories to have a presence on it:

An online supporters group Disabled supporter A supporter who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community Female supporter (under the age of 18) Male supporter (under the age of 18) Female supporter (aged 19-30) Male supporter (aged 19-30) Female supporter (aged 31-64) Male supporter (aged 31-64) Female supporter (aged over 65) Male supporter (aged over 65) A family which regularly attends together Owner of a local business A representative from SSFC Foundation A representative from SSFC Academy

Anyone wishing to be considered for a place on the Supporters Board, should contact the club at [email protected] stating why you feel you have a positive contribution to make.

Those who apply for a place on the Supporters Board and would hope to be in attendance at the first meeting – which is proposed to take place on Thursday, February 10 – are asked to send their email by 8pm on Sunday, February, 6. Further details will be shared with the representatives involved nearer to the date.

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.