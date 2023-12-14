South Shields hoping to return to winning ways after enforced three-week break

South Shields return to action following an enforced three-week break when they take on Peterborough Sports on Saturday.

The match is the Mariners’ final home fixture before Christmas, and they are aiming to return to winning ways following their 1-0 defeat to Chester last time out. Despite their lack of game-time recently, Shields remain third in National League North, and are two matches shy of reaching the halfway point in their campaign.

Peterborough Sports are one of two teams they have beaten on their travels, with the Mariners’ strong start having mainly been built on a strong home record. However, the Turbines have improved markedly since earlier in the campaign, and will be aiming to break further clear of relegation danger with a positive result at 1st Cloud Arena.

Shields manager Julio Arca said: “It’s at times like these you need to utilise your squad, and that will be important on Saturday, because Peterborough Sports have changed their style and improved their results since we played them in September. They look like a different team and are playing better football.

“They’re not as direct as they were earlier in the season and although they’re still not in the position they’d like to be in the table, that doesn’t reflect the way they have been playing recently. They will present another tough challenge for us and we will need to perform at our best to get the result we want.”

The Mariners played a behind-closed-doors friendly against Middlesbrough’s Under-21s during their break from league action, with an entertaining game ending in a 4-3 win for Boro. Shields remain without forward Joao Gomes on Saturday after he underwent surgery on a knee injury.

Martin Smith is also unavailable due to suspension, with the midfielder having collected five yellow cards in the league. There are doubts over defender Tom Broadbent and striker Aaron Martin.

