South Shields look to continue promising start when the host Banbury United

The Mariners have won all three of their home matches so far, and Monday’s 2-2 draw with Darlington left them in sixth place on 11 points. Their opponents on Saturday are 19th, but Shields boss Julio Arca insists the league table is irrelevant at this point.

He said: “We are expecting a difficult game, despite Banbury’s current position in the table. Darlington were near the bottom heading into the match on Monday and they put a good performance in, so that shows the league table means very little at this stage.

“Teams are still trying to find their shape, and it will probably take 10 to 15 games to see each side at their strongest. Regardless of who we are playing and where they are in the table, we expect a tough challenge each week and it ultimately depends on what we do.

“The target for us is to start strongly and concentrate well with discipline and organisation. If we do that, we should be able to play the football we like to play.”

Shields will follow up Saturday’s game with a trip to leaders Scunthorpe United on Tuesday. Arca added: “We are happy with the amount of points we have on the board so far, although there is that nagging feeling we could have had even more.

“It’s all part of a learning process but the lads are feeling confident, which is clear for us to see. We are approaching every game with a winning mentality, because we believe in our players and they believe in themselves.”

Shields are again hoping to have a full-strength squad to choose from for the 3pm kick-off at 1st Cloud Arena.