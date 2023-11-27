South Shields lose unbeaten home record as Chester overcome Mariners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The scoring was opened in the 39th minute as Liam Edwards tapped in to give the visitors the lead. The home side could not find an equaliser in the second half as Chester held on for all three points.

The Mariners made three changes from the 0-0 draw against Curzon Ashton on Tuesday, with CJ Clarke, Michael Woods and Mackenzie Heaney coming in for John Lufudu, Robert Briggs and the injured Aaron Martin. The visitors made one change for the game, with Kieran Coates brought into the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chester got the first goal of the afternoon in the 39th minute after a corner was flicked on by Harrison Burke to an unmarked Edwards at the back post, who stretched to tap the ball past Myles Boney. The goal was the first the Mariners have conceded at home since the opening day of the season.

The Seals had a chance to extend their lead at the start of the second half when the ball was cut back from the left hand side to Charlie Caton, but Chester’s number nine missed the ball and the Mariners were able to clear. Shields had a chance to equalise when half-time substitute Lufudu’s ball across the box squirmed through to Jordy Mongoy, but the forward's shot ballooned over the bar.

Lufudu continued to cause problems for Chester down the right hand side as the right-back put another dangerous ball into the box to Paul Blackett, who fired wide. Boney was called into action to deny Caton, whose shot across the face of goal from inside the box was parried to safety.

Chester missed another chance to extend their lead after Shields gave the ball away in their own half before the ball fell to Elliott Whitehouse, who dragged his effort wide from the edge of the box. The Mariners missed a golden opportunity to draw level after a scramble in the box following a corner. The ball eventually fell to Mackenzie Heaney, but the winger saw his shot from inside the six yard box sail over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shields had a late claim for a penalty turned down after Tom Broadbent – who had been pushed up-front following the introduction of Dillon Morse from the bench - appeared to be pushed in the box after a long throw from Luke James. Caton was once again denied by Boney in stoppage time as Chester tried to seal the three points, with the Shields stopper reacting sharply at his near post to beat the ball wide.

The Seals held on despite Shields' efforts to equalise in stoppage time as Julio Arca’s men probed to no avail. The Mariners are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Bishop's Stortford.

South Shields: Boney, Adams (c), Liddle, Broadbent, Clarke (Lufudu 46), Smith, Woods (James 66), Hasani, Heaney, Blackett, Mongoy (Morse 84). Subs not used: Briggs, Abbey.