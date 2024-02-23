South Shields midfield duo praised as opportunity lies in wait at Banbury United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields interim manager manager Elliott Dickman has praised the impact of Robert Briggs and Will Jenkins as he prepares for life without the midfield duo.

Both Briggs and Jenkins were shown red cards in last Saturday's heavy home defeat against North East rivals and will miss Saturday's visit to Banbury United as they both serve suspensions. However, Tuesday's home game with Scunthorpe United offered both players a chance to shine before they signed off and it was a chance they took in fine style.

A lively Iron side enjoyed large swathes of possession during the first-half but a hardworking display from Briggs and Jenkins played no small part in keeping them at bay. The second-half saw the duo seize control of the midfield and lay the foundations for an invaluable Mariners win that ensure their side will travel to Banbury sat within touching distance of the play-off places.

The likes of Jed Abbey and CJ Clarke will come into contention in the absence of Briggs and Jenkins - and Dickman has urged any player selected to step into their shoes to seize the opportunity handed to them.

He told The Gazette: "Briggsy, since I've been here, he's been brilliant, he really has. I can't speak highly enough about how Briggy has been for the team, for himself, the performances he has put in. He is vice-captain, he's had the armband and he's relayed messages we want on the pitch and he's really helped us on the sidelines. He will be a massive miss for us.