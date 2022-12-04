South Shields remain top of league after thrilling six goal clash against Ashton United

Photo by Kev Wilson.

The Mariners were in a commanding position when they deservedly turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead at 1st Cloud Arena.

Goals from Darius Osei, Jordy Mongoy and Martin Smith were set to take them four points clear at the summit, but there was a sting in the tail as Ashton struck twice in the final six minutes to take a point.

Shields had controlled large portions of the game, despite falling behind in the fifth minute when Jack Kenny set up Robins strike partner Kielen Adams to score with a prodded finish.They threatened a quickfire double as Kenny ran through down the left, but Jordan Hunter’s well-timed tackle and an important intervention from Myles Boney denied the visitors.

Shields soon found their rhythm and almost levelled when Mongoy rounded goalkeeper Greg Hartley before his effort was brilliantly cleared off the line.

Hartley made a fine save from Lewis Alessandra at his near post but the Mariners notched their deserved equaliser on 20 minutes, with Callum Ross’ cross headed in by Osei against the club he spent 28 days on loan with earlier in the season.

Alessandra had a header pushed away by Hartley and Martin Smith almost put Shields in front on the stroke of half-time, but his free-kick from wide on the left crashed against the crossbar.

The second half began in identical fashion, with Osei dinking an effort off the woodwork within the first 30 seconds after being found by Mackenzie Heaney.

Shields continued to push and went close again with an Alessandra strike was deflected just past the post, and he was heavily involved again as the hosts took the lead for the first time on 57 minutes.

The Mariners raced in behind on the right as they outnumbered their opponents and when Alessandra’s effort was blocked by the onrushing Hartley, Mongoy was there to convert into an empty net.

Shields stretched their advantage with eight minutes left as Heaney’s corner was cleared as far as Smith on the edge of the box and he drilled a brilliantly controlled volley past Hartley and into the bottom corner.

Ashton’s response was swift and they immediately pulled a goal back, with Matt Regan towering in a header from a Cole Lonsdale corner.

Lonsdale also provided the delivery for the equaliser a minute into stoppage time, with his corner from the right headed on before Sam Baird nodded in at the back post.

Shields searched for an even later winner, but were ultimately left to reflect on what turned into a frustrating afternoon.

They are back in action next Saturday when they travel to Stalybridge Celtic in the league.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Adams (c), Liddle, Morse, Smith, Ross, Osei, Alessandra, Mongoy (Mottley-Henry 66), Heaney. Subs not used: Doherty, Gomes, Briggs, Woods.

Goals: Osei (20), Mongoy (57), Smith (82).

