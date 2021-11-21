South Shields return to winning ways after come from behind victory against Gainsborough Trinity

Blair Adams. Picture by Kev Wilson.

Conor Tee registered a goal and two assists to help the Mariners turn the game around after Alex Wollerton had fired the visitors into an early lead.

Tee’s cross was headed home by Will McGowan just before the midway point in the first half to bring Shields back on level terms and he turned from provider to goalscorer on 51 minutes, cannoning a strike into the top corner from the right of the area.

JJ Hooper tapped in on his home debut from a Tee pass to complete the scoring as the hosts moved level on points with Matlock Town at the top of the Northern Premier League.

The Mariners had been out of action for two weeks leading into this fixture but it was the away side which came out of the blocks the quicker.

They went ahead on five minutes as a dangerous corner broke to Wollerton on the edge of the box and he struck a low effort beyond Myles Boney.

Shields found their feet as the half grew on and found the breakthrough on 21 minutes when a fantastic cross by Tee found its way to McGowan at the far post, and he guided a header past Matt Yates in the Gainsborough goal.

A mix-up between Boney and Nathan Lowe almost allowed Trinity to regain their advantage soon after. Brad Grayson stole the ball away from Lowe, but Boney brilliantly kept out his effort with his feet.

Hooper was a bright spark on his first start for the Mariners and almost registered his first goal for the club 10 minutes before half-time when a wonderful piece of chest control opened up space for a powerful shot, but Yates pushed it to safety.

On the stroke of half-time, the visitors came within inches of retaking the lead. A free-kick from the left by Joe Wilson which appeared to be intended as a cross evaded everyone and skimmed past the far post.

Moments after the break, Cedric Main was denied by Yates after an eye-catching run, and Shields continued their pressure early in the second half.

It paid off as Tee gave the Mariners the lead with a powerful effort. He had plenty of space on the right of the box to set himself, and he powered the ball off the crossbar and into the net.

Hooper marked his home debut with a goal to seal the points as Tee squared the ball to the number nine after being played in down the right.

Gainsborough came close to halving their deficit when Grayson fired a powerful volley towards goal, but Boney tipped the effort behind for a corner.

Shields saw it out to claim a welcome three points and they return to action next Saturday when they travel to Stafford Rangers in the league.

South Shields: Boney, Adams (c), Kempster, Ross, Morse, Bodenham, Tee, McGowan (Briggs 68), Hooper, Lowe, Main (Jenkins 83). Subs: Steavens, Shaw, Hodgson.

Goals: McGowan (21), Tee (51), Hooper (69).

Attendance: 1,836.

