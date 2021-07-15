South Shields reveal stunning new Nike away strip as 2021-22 season approaches

Following the successful launch of the home strip last month, the striking volt coloured shirt, complete with black shorts and volt socks, will become the club's signature alternative kit for the season ahead.

The kit will be available to purchase from the club's online store, which is run by Kitlocker.com, from 5pm on Thursday.

The new strip will be worn by the players for the first time in Saturday's pre-season friendly against Stockton Town at 1st Cloud Arena.

South Shields have revealed their new Nike away strip for the upcoming season.

It features the logo of the club’s first-team main shirt sponsor, Complete Fabrication Services, as well as the famous Nike swoosh.

CFS Managing Director Darren Carlisle is featured in the publicity images alongside Shields players Jordan Hunter and Nathan Lowe.

The kit features a volt coloured shirt, which is a signature electric green-yellow variant that is used in several athletic products by Nike. It is completed by black shorts and volt socks.

South Shields FC business development manager Colin Docherty said: "We received a stunning response to the launch of our new home kit last month and we are equally as excited to reveal our away strip to supporters.

"It represents a break from the colour themes we have used with our away kits over recent seasons and has a striking look which we hope will capture the imagination of the fanbase.

"We'd like to again thank our main shirt sponsor, CFS, for their continued support and it is fantastic to see their branding take pride of place on this new strip.

"The release of the away kit further adds to our excitement ahead of the new season and supporters can look forward to seeing it in the flesh for the first time on Saturday."

