Newcastle-loanee Stephenson opened the scoring in the 36th minute and then Paul Blackett grabbed his 21st league goal of the season. Will Jenkins scored his first goal for the club since his return from his loan at Morpeth.

The Mariners made the 5-hour trip to Gloucestershire on the back of a hard-fought draw away to Scarborough. New signing Jordan Hunter came straight into the side in favour of CJ Clarke, with Michael Woods also returning to the side for Jed Abbey.

Gloucester made three changes to their defeat to Chorley in midweek, as Ty Duffus, Teddy Rowe and Danny Wright all made the starting line-up. The first half consisted of both sides attempting long shots but nothing seemed to come close to an opening goal.

Shields had a few shouts for handball waved away by referee George Warren in both halves. A beautiful team move in the 36th minute allowed Dylan Stephenson to beat the Gloucester defence and score his first goal in South Shields colours.

Paul Blackett doubled Shields’ lead five minutes later, using his strength to win the ball and shoot. Goalkeeper Jake Dennis got a hand to his effort but the shot was too strong and trickled across the line. Shields were far more dominant in the second half, as Mackenzie Heaney and Jordan Hunter kept the Gloucester flanks quiet.

Martin Smith chased a misplaced Gloucester pass and cut it back to Will Jenkins to make it 3-0 in the 67th minute, his first goal for the club since being recalled from his loan spell at Morpeth. Ten minutes later, Shields would be in again, breaking from a counter-attack allowing Michael Woods to find his way into the penalty area and score the Mariners’ fourth.

