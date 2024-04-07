South Shields scored seven to defeat Birshop's Stortford.

Paul Blackett's hat-trick and Dylan Stephenson's brace were enough to see Shields past the Hertfordshire side. Robert Briggs and Aaron Martin were also among the goals at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Shields were looking to put Monday's defeat away to Curzon Ashton behind them as they faced bottom-of-the-league Bishop's Stortford at home. Stortford were already relegated, having won only twice since the sides last met in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Smith made five changes to the Stortford side that picked up their first league victory of the calendar on Monday, as top scorer Tosin Olufemi wasn't in the visiting squad. Elliott Dickman made two changes to Easter Monday's side that lost to Curzon, as Michael Woods and Paul Blackett returned.

Shields found the breakthrough in the seventh minute as Robert Briggs stabbed home from a corner. Dylan Stephenson made it 2-0 in the 12th minute after rounding Jack Giddens in goal and slotting home.

Blackett got in on the act in the 20th minute courtesy of a Will Jenkins through-ball. The National League North top-scorer missed a penalty just before half-time.

Blackett eventually got his brace in the 67th minute assisted by Shields captain Blair Adams. The Mariners forward sealed his hat-trick on 74 minutes heading home from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Aaron Martin would get Shields' sixth four minutes later. Stephenson got the Mariners' seventh heaven with five minutes to go, once again rounding the Stortford keeper to score his second.

The result returns Shields to fifth place, level on points with Alfreton Town and Curzon Ashton.

South Shields: Boney, Hunter, Briggs, Broadbent, Adams (C), Smith, Heaney (Savage 45) (Abbey 65), Jenkins, Woods, Blackett (Martin 75), Stephenson

Unused subs: Clarke, Sloan