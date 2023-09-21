South Shields search for first away victory of the season against Peterborough Sports
South Shields go in search of their first away win of the season when they take on Peterborough Sports on Saturday.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Mariners have adapted impressively to life in National League North and sit third, having picked up 17 points from their first nine games. They have yet to taste victory on the road, though, and will aim to put that right this weekend against 22nd-placed Sports.
Shields manager Julio Arca insists his team will need to be on top form if they are to secure maximum points. He said: “We’re looking forward to getting back to the league, and we are aiming to get our first away win.
“We’ve been close a couple of times, and we need to start turning some of the draws we’ve had into victories. Our performance will need to be good, because the league table is not a huge factor at this stage of the season and I’m sure Peterborough Sports will be determined to get some points on the board.”
Shields overcame Bishop Auckland 2-0 in a tough FA Cup encounter last Saturday and Arca is looking for improvements from his side. He added: “We looked a bit sloppy in the first half and gave the ball away a bit too easily.
“At times, we looked after the ball and created a few chances, and the second half was better, especially with the movement in midfield. We know that we can play better than that and although we’re always happy to win, we’re ambitious and want to win games playing good football. That’s the way me and Tommy (Miller, assistant manager) think.
“That’s what we will be looking for on Saturday.”
Shields are hoping to have a full-strength squad to choose from, with Mackenzie Heaney and Luke James having returned to training this week.
Kick-off at PIMS Park – which has a post code of PE1 3HA – is at 3pm, and admission prices are £16 for adults, £12 for concessions, £8 for students, £5 for those aged 13 to 17, and free for under-13s. Cash and card are accepted at the turnstiles and no tickets are available in advance.