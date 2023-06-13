South Shields sign ex-Hartlepool United forward

South Shields have completed the signing of former Hartlepool United forward Luke James.

James was one of a number of former Hartlepool players to be released by York this summer – including defender Fraser Kerr and winger Nathan Thomas.

James spent two years with Barrow before he was signed by John Askey at York where he made 17 appearances for the Minstermen last season.

And the forward has highlighted the conversations held with Shields’ management duo, Julio Arca and Tommy Miller, as well as the opportunity to link up with some familiar faces, as key reasons behind his decision to join the Mariners.

“As soon as I knew it was going to happen I was excited to join, because it’s a club going in the right direction,” said James.

“When I was weighing my options up, there were no real negative sides to coming here, which is very rare.

“I first heard of the interest a couple of weeks ago. I talked with the gaffer and Tommy, and as soon as I spoke to them I knew I wanted to come.

“They spoke about the plans they have for the team, and they fitted with me perfectly.

“After that, I was even more eager to get it done, and I couldn’t be happier that it is complete now.

“Another bonus is that I know quite a few of the lads – the likes of Gary Liddle, Michael Woods and Dillon Morse – and the way they like to play.

