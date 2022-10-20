The Mariners secured their place in the first round for the second time in three seasons with an impressive 1-0 home win against National League strugglers Scunthorpe United. Manager Kevin Phillips was on hand to witness the draw being conducted on Monday night as his side came first out of the hat and were paired with a Rovers side currently sat in the League One relegation zone.

Speaking after the draw, Phillips told the BBC: “It’s a good draw, we are at home and in front of our fans. It’ll be another good occasion, just like at the weekend. Again we will fancy our chances, with respect to Forest Green, but I am sure they won’t fancy coming to the North East.

“It’s a really exciting tie and we are looking forward to it. They’re a good side, they play some good football, they will fancy their chances and we will give them the respect.”

South Shields' FA CUp clash with Forest Green Rovers will be broadcast on TV

There was further good news for the Mariners when the BBC confirmed they had selected the tie as part of their live coverage of the first round. The game will now kick off at midday on Saturday 5th November and the news also brings a significant financial boost for the Mariners as they receive £50,000 in broadcasting fees for hosting the tie.

Portsmouth’s visit to National League South club Hereford will also be shown by the Beeb on Friday 4th November, with ITV showing the all-National League tie between Wrexham and Oldham Athletic and Derby County’s visit to Torquay United on the Sunday. Bracknell Town’s home tie with League One club Ipswich Town will be televised on ITV4 on the Monday evening as a hectic FA Cup weekend is rounded off.

So far this season in the FA Cup, Phillips’ side have defeated Workington, Shildon and Marske United before their win over Scunthorpe United last weekend. Shields are just two wins away from booking their spot in the FA Cup Third Round draw.