Steve Bruce addresses Newcastle United's January transfer plans
Steve Bruce says it’s too early to talk about January’s transfer window.
There will be some money to spend in the New Year, though Bruce, up to now, has been coy about the window, and Newcastle United’s head coach has even suggested that was he prepared to say “no” to deals.
Bruce was again asked about the window ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bruce said: “We’ll look at January and see what we need then. That is a difficult month. We’ll concentrate on what we can do with this squad at the minute.”
One positive at 18th-placed United is the return to fitness of Dwight Gayle, who made his comeback from a calf injury last weekend.
“We have Dwight Gayle back,” said Bruce. “I have always liked Dwight – he’s a very good player. I tried to sign him three times, and was never able to do it.”