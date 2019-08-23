Steve Bruce angrily responds to Michael Chopra's extraordinary claims
Steve Bruce says the only way he'll "shut up" his critics is by getting results.
Newcastle United travel to Tottenham Hotsput on Sunday looking to put back-to-back defeats behind them. Asked if he felt there had been an over-reaction to last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road, Bruce said: “It’s for other people to be fair and responsible.
"After two games … a so-called mini-crisis. I understand it. It’s the nature of the club. After two games, I think it’s very early to judge. I’ve been here a month, and everybody (inside the club) has been terrific. I always knew the only way I can shut a few people up is by getting results.”
Former Newcastle striker Michael Chopra this week claimed that "some of the players don’t know their jobs" after speaking to "senior players" at the club.
“The Michael Chopra thing was blown out of all proportion," said Bruce. "It’s laughable, really.”