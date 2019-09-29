Steve Bruce backs Mike Ashley's transfer policy at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce has backed Mike Ashley’s transfer policy at Newcastle United.
Under Ashley, the club, for the most part, has targeted younger players with a re-sale value.
A permanent move for Salomon Rondon was vetoed last year, when Rafa Benitez was in charge, because of his age.
Benitez – who left the club in the summer – had his differences with United’s hierarchy over transfers. Bruce, however, agrees with the policy.
“I agree with the policy,” said Bruce, whose side take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. “I agree with it because it’s everybody’s policy.
“There’s not too many who want to spend big, big money on a 29-year-old. Tottenham is the same, Man United is the same. We’re to alone in this. If you’re going to spend big, big money, then it makes sense to spend it on a younger one than someone who is 29 or 30. All the Premier League teams really are looking at that.
“If there is one out there who is a Bosman, an Andy Carroll, we’ve bought experienced ones too, if you’re going to really, really spend, big money, you’re going to spend it on a young one. I agree with that.”
Newcastle bought potential when they signed £40million striker Joelinton – who will lead the line against Leicester – in the summer.
“I agree with it (the policy), but the proof will be in the pudding, I’m sure,” said Bruce. “We have to improve that as a team.”