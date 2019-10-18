Steve Bruce drops big selection hint for Newcastle United's visit to Chelsea
Steve Bruce has dropped a selection hint ahead of Newcastle United’s visit to Stamford Bridge.
Bruce’s side take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow. And United’s head coach has suggested that Matty Longstaff – who scored the club’s winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut before the international break – will keep his place in the starting XI.
Asked if the 19-year-old would start against Chelsea, Bruce said: “How could I leave him out?”
On Longstaff’s debut, Bruce said: “It’s our job to protect him and nurture him. He’s got a big future ahead of him. Hopefully, we can help him. I don’t think I’ve witnessed as good a debut. It was terrific.
“From day one he’s been knocking on the door. The circumstances were right. Since I joined up with the squad he’s the one that’s constantly performed well in training. He deserved his chance.”