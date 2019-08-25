Steve Bruce drops Jonjo Shelvey and recalls Allan Saint-Maximin in surprise move
Steve Bruce has dropped Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur.
The midfielder is among the substitutes for this afternoon's televised Premier League game (4.30pm kick-off).
Summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin – who missed last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hamstring injury – is recalled to the starting XI along with midfielder Sean Longstaff, who came off the bench at Carrow Road to set up United's goal, which was scored by Shelvey. Ki Sung-yueng also drops down to the bench at Tottenham's new stadium. Fit-again Christian Atsu is also on the bench.
It is not clear whether Bruce, United's head coach, has changed his 3-5-2 formation for the game. Bottom-placed Watford are the only other team in the Premier League without a point.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Willems, Shelvey, Atsu, Muto.