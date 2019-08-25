Steve Bruce drops Jonjo Shelvey and recalls Allan Saint-Maximin in surprise move

Steve Bruce has dropped Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United's visit to Tottenham Hotspur.

By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 25 August, 2019, 15:40
Tottenham's new stadium.

The midfielder is among the substitutes for this afternoon's televised Premier League game (4.30pm kick-off).

Summer signing Allan Saint-Maximin – who missed last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Norwich City with a hamstring injury – is recalled to the starting XI along with midfielder Sean Longstaff, who came off the bench at Carrow Road to set up United's goal, which was scored by Shelvey. Ki Sung-yueng also drops down to the bench at Tottenham's new stadium. Fit-again Christian Atsu is also on the bench.

It is not clear whether Bruce, United's head coach, has changed his 3-5-2 formation for the game. Bottom-placed Watford are the only other team in the Premier League without a point.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Hayden, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Willems, Shelvey, Atsu, Muto.