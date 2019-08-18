Steve Bruce explains Newcastle United team decision
Steve Bruce says he “protected” Sean Longstaff at Carrow Road – by leaving him out of his starting XI.
Bruce handed Ki Sung-yueng a start in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Norwich City ahead of Longstaff. Defender Emil Krafth, signed from Amiens this month, also made his debut.
Longstaff came off the bench in the game and set up Newcastle United’s late consolation goal, which was scored by Jonjo Shelvey.
Bruce said he left the 21-year-old midfielder out of his team as he’s still not !00% after recovering from the season-ending knee injury he suffered against West Ham United in March.
‘I’m trying to protect the lad,” said United’s head coach. “He’s had a serious injury. His first game back was only four weeks ago. He’s had a wonderful rise, but the injury has affected him, so I have to protect him.”