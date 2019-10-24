Steve Bruce given timely boost at Newcastle United

Matt Ritchie is ready to give Steve Bruce a much-needed boost ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’s Park.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 24th October 2019, 5:00 am
Matt Ritchie.

The Newcastle United winger has returned to training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game.

Ritchie has been out since late August, when he suffered an ankle injury in a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

The 30-year-old – who could be handed a new deal by United – has been missed during his eight-week absence.

Head coach Bruce could include him in his squad.