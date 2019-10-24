Steve Bruce given timely boost at Newcastle United
Matt Ritchie is ready to give Steve Bruce a much-needed boost ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’s Park.
The Newcastle United winger has returned to training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League game.
Ritchie has been out since late August, when he suffered an ankle injury in a Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.
The 30-year-old – who could be handed a new deal by United – has been missed during his eight-week absence.
Head coach Bruce could include him in his squad.