Steve Bruce gives full injury update at Newcastle United
Andy Carroll will return for Newcastle United against his former club at the London Stadium.
The striker, signed as a free agent in August, missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a groin problem.
However, Carroll – who had ankle surgery late last season – is available for tomorrow’s game against West Ham United, the club he left in the summer.
“Andy’s trained the last couple of days, so he comes into the squad,” said head coach Bruce, who will again be without Matt Ritchie (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee). “Look, we hope that he can string a few weeks together on the training ground. It’s a groin injury which, thankfully, has nothing to do with his ankle.”
Meanwhile, defender Florian Lejeune – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in April – will play for the club’s Under-23s away to Aston Villa on Monday night. Bruce said: “Hopefully, he’s going to be available (after international break).”