Steve Bruce gives full injury update at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce.

The striker, signed as a free agent in August, missed last weekend’s 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers with a groin problem.

However, Carroll – who had ankle surgery late last season – is available for tomorrow’s game against West Ham United, the club he left in the summer.

“Andy’s trained the last couple of days, so he comes into the squad,” said head coach Bruce, who will again be without Matt Ritchie (ankle) and Fabian Schar (knee). “Look, we hope that he can string a few weeks together on the training ground. It’s a groin injury which, thankfully, has nothing to do with his ankle.”