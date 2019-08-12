Steve Bruce gives his verdict on Joelinton's Premier League debut
Steve Bruce has revealed the “next step” for his new-look Newcastle United team.
Bruce’s side was beaten 1-0 by Arsenal at St James’s Park yesterday. United’s head coach felt the team didn’t get the ball to summer signing Joelinton quick enough.
“I didn’t think we used the centre-forward well enough in the second half in particular,” said Bruce. “I thought we could have got it to him a bit quicker, but overall I was pleased with their effort and endeavour.
“I’m quietly convinced he (Joelinton) will do very well. The one he brought down, it only had to be a yard either side and he scores.
“We’ve seen enough to know that we need to go to work and bed the new players in that have only been here four days. They’ll get used to the Premier League and used to their new surroundings, and that’s got to be the next step.”