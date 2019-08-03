Steve Bruce gives Matt Ritchie injury update
Matt Ritchie is doubtful for Newcastle United’s season-opener against Arsenal.
By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 03 August, 2019, 18:29
The winger suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday nights 3-1 win over Hibernian at Easter Road.
And Ritchie is a major doubt for the August 11 home game against Arsenal.
Bruce said: “Matt Ritchie’s a disappointment – it’s not looking good in that respect. It's a hamstring. He’s more positive, but we’ll see.
“We’ve scanned it – we don't think it’s too serious. It’ll be a big shout to be ready for next week.”