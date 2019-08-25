Steve Bruce gives update on Florian Lejeune at Newcastle United
Newcastle United's Florian Lejeune's closing in on a return to the field – three-and-a-half months after undergoing knee surgery.
Lejeune ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Crystal Palace at St James's Park in April. The defender – who had surgery in Italy – had suffered the same injury on right knee last summer.
Steve Bruce, United's head coach, is looking forward to having the 28-year-old available once he completes his rehabilitation.
"Florian was out on the pitch, which I was amazed at," said Bruce. "I think he's three-and-a-half months.
"I think he got back playing four months last year, which is quite remarkable for a cruciate. Whether that had any effect on the other one, you'll have to have doctors. It's incredibly quick to come back on the pitch, so he's done remarkably well. Good to see him – he looks a very, very good player."