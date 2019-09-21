Steve Bruce has extraordinary update on Florian Lejeune
Florian Lejeune’s ready to return to the training field – five months after suffering a serious knee injury.
The Newcastle United defender needed surgery after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against Crystal Palace late last season.
Lejeune, signed from Eibar two years ago, had only just returned from a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
The 28-year-old – who was operated on by the same surgeon in Rome after the latest injury – is ready to step up his comeback after completing a painstaking rehabilitation programme in Italy and England.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Lejeune had some really good news, and we hope he can join in next week, and, hopefully, train for the two weeks of the international break.
“The specialist has given him the go-ahead, which is quite remarkable after four months. Next week, he’s in with the squad as well, which is good, because I haven’t seen him.”
Meanwhile, Dwight Gayle – who is yet to feature for United this season because of a calf problem – is running again after being told to rest following a series of consultations with specialists.
The striker – who was loaned to West Bromwich Albion last season – hasn’t been able to train since pre-season, when he broke down.
“Gayle is running,” said Bruce. “We took him off his feet, and the next couple of weeks will be key to that one too.”