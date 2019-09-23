Steve Bruce has a message for Joelinton at Newcastle United
Joelinton must toughen up at Newcastle United – and get used to “physical confrontations”.
That’s the view of Steve Bruce, who believes the striker is starting to find out how “difficult” it is to play Premier League football.
Joelinton was quiet quiet by Adam Webster and Dan Burn in Saturday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion.
And Bruce said: “He's got to adapt. They're used to the physical confrontations the two of them – big Dan Burn and Webster played in the Championship. There's nothing wrong with it, but I think big Joe will understand how difficult it is in the Premier League, and he's starting to find out.”
Reflecting on the result, Bruce said: “After the first half, it's a point gained. We've got five points. We're one below par – that's the way I see it at the moment, and that's the way it's been, so we're under no illusion how difficult it's been.”