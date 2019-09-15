Steve Bruce has positive news on Andy Carroll – as he waits on Sean Longstaff
Andy Carroll has been given the green light to rejoin full training at Newcastle United.
And the striker – who had ankle surgery late last season and saw a specialist on Friday – could make his comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.
“It’s gone OK,” said head coach Steve Bruce. “He’ll hopefully train all week. It’s a big week, training-wise. If he can do it without a reaction, that’s the important thing.”
Bruce’s options have been limited by injuries. He said: “We haven’t got much coming off the bench. Allan Saint-Maximin, Andy and Dwight Gayle are crucial in that department. We have been dealt a difficult hand there. We’ve picked up injuries that have limited us a little bit. It’s a big week for a couple of them, Andy in particular. It would give us a goal threat.”
Meanwhile, midfielder Sean Longstaff is “touch and go” for the game after twisting his ankle, according to Bruce.