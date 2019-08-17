Steve Bruce hints at role for Ki Sung-yueng for Newcastle United's visit to Carrow Road
Steve Bruce will recall Ki Sung-yueng to Newcastle United’s squad – after leaving him out against Arsenal.
Ki – who didn’t make the bench at St James’s Park last weekend – could even start against Norwich City at Carrow Road this afternoon. Bruce had filled his bench against Arsenal with defenders over injury concerns to Jamaal Lascelles and Paul Dummett.
Asked about the midfielder, head coach Bruce said: “Ki is in contention to play”
Shelvey, forced off against Arsenal last weekend with an ankle injury, returned to training this week and is expected to be in Bruce’s squad for the club’s first away game. Asked about Shelvey, Bruce said: “It was his ankle, he twisted it early on, and at half time he wasn’t comfortable with it and the longer it went on, the worse it got. Hopefully, he will be OK.”