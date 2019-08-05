Steve Bruce makes admission ahead of transfer deadline
Steve Bruce doesn’t expect Newcastle United’s transfer business to go to the wire.
The club has signed three players – Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems – so far this summer, and the transfer window closes at 5pm on Thursday ahead of the new Premier League season.
Bruce, United’s head coach, says he’s “pleased” with the business the club has done so far, though he’s hopeful of at least one more arrival.
Asked if the club’s transfer business would go into the final hours of the window, Bruce said: “Don’t think so. We have one or two things bubbling away, but even if it closed tomorrow, I’m pleased with what we’ve got.
“Two big signings who are real quality. They cost a lot of money, but I would rather have that than five or six who would not really improve the team.”