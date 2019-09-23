Steve Bruce names Newcastle United's 'standout performer'
Steve Bruce has picked his “standout performer” against Brighton and Hove Albion.
Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw at St James’s Park on Saturday.
Substitutes Andy Carroll and Allan Maximin livened up what had been a largely disappointing performance, and United were grateful to Fabian Schar for a spectacular goalline clearance which stopped a shot from Aaron Connolly, who had come off the visiting bench.
Bruce felt that Schar was his team’s man of the match. Newcastle’s head coach said: “I haven't seen it back, but I believe it was pretty spectacular, wasn't it?
“On a disappointing night, I thought he was our standout performer. I thought he was excellent. I was more interested in the ones we missed. Even on a poor night, there's nothing quite like turning around one of your performances by taking one of those chances, and unfortunately we didn't do that.”