Steve Bruce names Newcastle United's 'standout performer'

Steve Bruce has picked his “standout performer” against Brighton and Hove Albion.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 23rd September 2019, 14:00 pm
Fabian Schar.

Newcastle United were held to a goalless draw at St James’s Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Substitutes Andy Carroll and Allan Maximin livened up what had been a largely disappointing performance, and United were grateful to Fabian Schar for a spectacular goalline clearance which stopped a shot from Aaron Connolly, who had come off the visiting bench.

Bruce felt that Schar was his team’s man of the match. Newcastle’s head coach said: “I haven't seen it back, but I believe it was pretty spectacular, wasn't it?

“On a disappointing night, I thought he was our standout performer. I thought he was excellent. I was more interested in the ones we missed. Even on a poor night, there's nothing quite like turning around one of your performances by taking one of those chances, and unfortunately we didn't do that.”