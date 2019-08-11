Steve Bruce names one new signing in Newcatle United starting XI
Allan Saint-Maximin will make his Premier League debut for Newcastle United from the bench against Arsenal.
By Miles Starforth
Sunday, 11 August, 2019, 13:06
The winger, signed from Nice £16.5million, is among the substitutes along with Emil Krafth and Jetro Willems.
Joelinton, signed from Hoffenheim in a £40million this summer, starts along with Matt Ritchie, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.
Miguel Almiron starts as a second striker behind Joelinton.
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Hayden, Shelvey, Longstaff; Almiron, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Fernandez, Krafth, Willems, Saint-Maximin, Muto.