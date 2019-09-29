Steve Bruce names the player he would have kept at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says he would have kept Mohamed Diame at Newcastle United.
The midfielder left the club as a free agent in the summer after failing to trigger a one-year extension to his deal. Diame, in any case, had been looking for a two-year contract.
The 32-year-old, now at Al Ahli in Qatar, had already left before Bruce – who managed him at Hull City – was appointed as head coach at St James’s Park in July.
Diame’s physicality has been missed by Newcastle this season, and Bruce spoke about his departure ahead of this afternoon’s game against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.
"I enjoyed working with Mo Diame,” said Bruce.. He was excellent for me and I believe he was excellent here. A very, very good player. But it was done and dusted before i came here. Certainly had I been here I would have tried to keep him. He's a good player."