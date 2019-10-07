Steve Bruce names player who thanked him after Manchester United win
Steve Bruce has revealed what match-winner Matty Longstaff told him after Newcastle United first home win.
Monday, 7th October 2019, 06:00 am
Monday, 7th October 2019, 06:05 am
A goal from Longstaff on his Premier League debut gave Bruce’s side a 1-0 win over Manchester United at St James’s Park yesterday.
The 19-year-old midfielder had impressed Bruce in pre-season after going to China with the senior squad for the club’s two Premier League Asia Trophy games.
“He’s been in and around my thoughts since China, really,” said head coach Bruce. “He trains every day with a big beaming smile, he’s refreshing, wants to play. I’m delighted. The first thing he said to me coming off is ‘thank you’. It’s refreshing, and for him to say that after he has just done.”
The result saw Newcastle – who play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on October 19 – climb up to 16th place in the Premier League.