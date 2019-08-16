Steve Bruce offers new explanation for Jetro Willems mix-up
Steve Bruce has attempted to clear up a mix-up over Jetro Willems’ introduction against Arsenal.
Willems, signed from loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, took up a midfield position after replacing the injured Jonjo Shelvey last weekend.
The summer signing was quickly switched to his preferred position on the left, where he made a mistake in the build-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s match-winning goal for Arsenal.
After the 1-0 defeat, Bruce blamed a “lack of communication” for the mix-up.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
However, Bruce, speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Norwich City at Carrow Road, said he changed his mind after initially fielding Willems in midfield.
“I put Jetro on in midfield where he played last season,” said United’s head coach. “It was a bit unfair on him. I switched him very, very quickly. We’ve made a mistake, but he wasn’t the only one who made a mistake in the build-up to that goal.”