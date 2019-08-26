Steve Bruce opens up on 'nightmare' new injury at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce says Allan Saint-Maximin's injury is a "nightmare" for Newcastle United.
The summer signing suffered a recurrence of a hamstrig injury in yesterday's 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Saint-Maximin, making his first start, lasted just 17 minutes at the Totteham Hotspur Stadium, where Joeltinon scored the winning goal. Captain Jamaal Lascelles left the stadium with a calf injury and a black eye.
"It’s too early," said head coach Bruce. "Saint-Maximin's a recurrence of a hamstring, and that’s a nightmare for us unfortunately. The other ones, we’re not too worried about, although whether they’re going to be ready for Wednesday (against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup) is another big call.
"Certainly, Saint-Maximin is the most difficult one, because he’s had a recurrence of a hamstring, which is a shame for him. Big Joe has run himself to a standstill I think. Jamaal has got a calf, but we don’t think it’s too serious.”