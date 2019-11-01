Steve Bruce pencils in Florian Lejeune for Premier League return after 'classy' comeback
Steve Bruce has revealed when he hopes to have Florian Lejeune back in his squad.
The Newcastle United defender made his comeback from long-term injury for the club’s Under-23 this week. He played 45 minutes at Whitley Park, where Bruce was watching him.
Lejeune – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Crystal Palace in April – will play Monday night’s Premier League 2 game against Aston Villa at Villa Park, and he could be available for the senior fixture between the two sides on November 25.
Under-23 coach Neil Redfearn said that Lejeune “showed real class” in his team’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough – and Bruce is looking forward to having him back.
“He will play again at Aston Villa on Monday,” said United’s head coach. “We’re hoping he will get 75 or 80 (minutes). If he comes through that, we’ve got another two weeks of the international break. Hopefully he’ll then be available.”