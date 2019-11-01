Steve Bruce pencils in Florian Lejeune for Premier League return after 'classy' comeback

Florian Lejeune.

The Newcastle United defender made his comeback from long-term injury for the club’s Under-23 this week. He played 45 minutes at Whitley Park, where Bruce was watching him.

Lejeune – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament against Crystal Palace in April – will play Monday night’s Premier League 2 game against Aston Villa at Villa Park, and he could be available for the senior fixture between the two sides on November 25.

Under-23 coach Neil Redfearn said that Lejeune “showed real class” in his team’s 2-2 draw against Middlesbrough – and Bruce is looking forward to having him back.