Steve Bruce plans January transfer window talks at Newcastle United

Steve Bruce says planning is planning transfer talks ahead of January’s transfer window.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 18th October 2019, 09:30 am
Bruce has spoken about the window ahead of Newcastle United’s game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tomorrow.

There will be some money to spend in the New Year, and Bruce will discuss potential targets with head of recruitment Steve Nickson in the next fortnight.

“To be honest, I haven’t really spoken about January,” said head coach Bruce.

“We’ll start planning in the next couple of weeks. It’s a difficult, difficult window.”