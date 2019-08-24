Steve Bruce 'quietly confident' about one thing at Newcastle United
Steve Bruce will perservere with the partnership of Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.
Bruce has fielded Joelinton and Almiron up front in Newcastle United's first two games.
However, they have not yet gelled, and Bruce – whose side takes on Tottenham Hotspur tomorrow – is keen to get Almiron higher up the pitch so he can combine better with summer signing Joelinton.
"Look, it's new for Joe, it's new for four or five of the players," said Bruce, United's head coach. “Given time, we hope that they can forge some sort of relationship, and I'm quietly confident.
“As I've said, for large parts of the game against Arsenal, we did OK, and Joe was a threat. For Almiron, the thing we're working on, of course, is can we get him higher up the pitch? He's a very, very good player, but he tends to drift into midfield naturally – that's what he wants to do."