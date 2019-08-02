Steve Bruce reacts as Newcastle United make double transfer breakthrough
Newcastle United have made a double transfer breakthrough.
The club has signed Allan Saint-Maximin and Jetro Willems ahead of this afternoon’s final pre-season friendly against Saint-Etienne at St James’s Park.
Winger Saint-Maximin has signed a six-year deal at St James’s Park after joining from Nice in a £16.5million deal, and left-back Willems has joined on a season-long loan from Eintracht Frankfurt with an option to buy.
Holland international Willems, 25, will wear the No15 shirt at the club.
Head coach Steve Bruce said: “Jetro brings a wealth of experience into the dressing room, and I’m very pleased to have brought him here. He has played at the highest level, and is naturally left-footed, so he’ll give us another strong option on that side.”
Saint-Maximin – who scored in Nice’s 6-1 defeat to Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night – underwent a medical ahead on Tyneside earlier today.
The 22-year-old will add to Bruce’s attacking options at United. Bruce is keen for the club, which last week signed striker Joelinton in a £40million deal, to sign at least five players before the August 8 transfer deadline.
Saint-Maximin has been handed the No10 shirt at St James’s Park.
Bruce said: “I’m delighted to bring Allan to St James's Park. He’s a very talented young player with a big future ahead of him. He has all the attributes you would want in an attacking player, including lightning pace, so I'm sure he'll excite everybody.”