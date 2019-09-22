Steve Bruce reacts to boos and an even lower crowd at St James's Park
Steve Bruce has reacted to Newcastle United’s lowest Premier League crowd at St James’s Park in eight years.
The attendance for yesterday’s goalless draw against Brighton and Hove Albion was 43,316 as thousands of supporters again stayed away. It was the lowest league crowd since August 2011, when 42,684 saw Newcastle beat Fulham 2-1.
“Only thing we can try to do is to win games,” said Bruce, United's head coach. “We understand that. We’ll try. It’s the only way you can try to get people back. The way to try and get people back is to win a few matches.”
There were some boos from fans at break and at the full-time whistle.
“I can understand the frustration,” said Bruce, whose side are 17th in the league. “In particular, in the first half, we were disappointing in what we tried to do.”