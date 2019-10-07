Steve Bruce responds to 'biggest insult' after Newcastle United win
Steve Bruce responded to his critics after guiding Newcastle United to a remarkable win.
The club moved off the bottom of the Premier League yesterday after a goal from Matty Longstaff gave the team a 1-0 win over Manchester United.
Bruce had made a tactical change before his 400th game as a manager and set his team up to play on the counter-attack – just as it had done under Rafa Benitez, his predecessor.
United's head coach had had his tactical acumen questioned following the previous weekend’s 5-0 defeat to Leicester City.
“It’s the biggest insult of the lot,” said Bruce. “I don’t think you can manage 400 games in the Premier League, 550 in the Championship, play 980 times and not be a little bit organised. If people just say ‘he’s not good enough’, then fine, I understand that. When there’s criticism of tactics or whatever, it’s always the thing that bears with me more than anything.”